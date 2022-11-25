ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60 miles of range hits new low of $3,100 for Black Friday ($599 off)

Wellbots is offering the ONYX CTY2 City E-Bike for $3,100 shipped with the code BF50 at checkout. Down from a list price of $3,699 and current Black Friday sale of $3,199 directly, today’s deal marks the fourth discount that we’ve seen since it was available on Indiegogo in 2018 and a new all-time low. For further comparison, our last mention was $3,425 back in September. As ONYX’s more affordable e-bike, the CTY2 still packs some impressive features. While the top speed only reaches 20 MPH, which is pretty typical for e-bikes, you’ll find that the CTY2 will be able to go for as long as 60 miles on a single charge. That means you can get to work and back home without having to plug-in mid-day, making it an even more convenient way to travel without gas and oil. Plus, you can connect the CTY2 to the ONYX BMS app on your iPhone or Android smartphone for monitoring the e-bike. Dive into our launch coverage from earlier this year then head below for more information.

If you’re going to be riding on the road, or even on sidewalks, then we recommend picking up the Schwinn Thrasher helmet to keep your head safe should the worst occur. At $27 on Amazon, you’ll find the helmet is a solid choice that comes from a reputable brand without breaking the bank.

Looking for other ways to be more eco-friendly as we head into 2023? Well, you won’t want to miss out on our Green Deals guide. That’s where we put all the eco-focused discounts that we uncover, with Black Friday being a particularly great time to enter the gas-free game. Just today, we’ve uncovered savings on rechargeable batteries, portable power stations, and battery-powered lawn care tools, just to name a few.

ONYX CTY2 E-Bike features:

ONYX is back with a new motorbike: the CTY2! With new styling and some serious performance upgrades, it is even better looking and better performing than before. Excellent to ride around in your city without being hassled by the bulkiness in contrast to other city bikes. The CTY2 is compact which means now you can go through even the narrowest of streets or navigate between oddly parked traffic with ease. Climbing a hill? Not a problem. The CTY2 can climb up to 45 degrees which means if you’re brave enough to go there, the CTY2 will go right with you! Throttle mode selection lets you choose your ride, while a 23ah (1380wh) battery capacity fuels up to 3 hours of riding and a 60+ mile range. Explore the city or rip up your favorite campground with ease.

