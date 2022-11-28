Anker’s new PowerHouse 1229Wh hits nicest price yet at $420 off, more stations from $140

Amongst all of the other Anker Cyber Monday discounts now up for the taking, we’re highlighting a selection of its PowerHouse portable power stations at all-time lows. Courtesy of its official storefront and Amazon, its entire collection of off-grid energy solutions are now on sale with free shipping across the board. Amongst them, a highlight falls to the 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh at $979.99 courtesy of both Amazon and Anker direct. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts to date, and arrives with a whopping $420 in savings attached. We last saw it at $1,250 earlier in the fall, and now this holiday price cut is well undercutting that with an all-time low attached.

Delivering one of its most capable portable power station yet, this one just launched earlier in the spring with the ability to dish out 1,500W of power over an array of ports for keeping all of the gear at the campsite, tailgate, or just around the house in a power outage. Alongside six AC outlets, there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A slots, and a typically car jack to complement the onboard display. We breakdown the experience a bit further in our launch coverage. Then check out all of the other power stations below.

While the lead portable power station is one of the most capable solutions that Anker makes, there are some more affordable alternatives also getting in on the Cyber Monday savings. The discounts won’t be as steep, but all of the following models are marked down to the best price in months, if not hitting all-time lows in their own rights.

As all of the discounts in our Green Deals guide begin heating up this week, we’re still not over the price cuts that went live on Friday from Rad Power Bikes. As part of its Black Friday shopping event that has now carried over into Cyber Monday, you can now lock-in the best prices of the year across several of the brand’s popular e-bikes with up to $500 in savings to enjoy.

Anker 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh features:

Rated to provide 3,000 battery cycles with premium LPF (LiFePO4) batteries and extends the battery lifespan by 6× more than the standard lithium-iron batteries, so you’re always ready for any adventure. Instead of 2 years, 757 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

