Save hundreds on refurbished iPhone models, Apple Watch, and more in Decluttr’s Cyber Monday Sale

Decluttr has been an official trade-in partner of 9to5Mac for years, but did you know you can also shop with them too? Decluttr is a reliable way to trade-in your previous-generation tech to leverage towards that shiny new piece of kit you’ve had your eye on, including everything from iPhone and iPad to Apple Watch wearables and even Xbox Series S consoles, but it also sells refurbished gear as well. And with Cyber Monday week now well underway, some of the most sought-after gear is even more affordable. Head below for more details on the Decluttr Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Decluttr Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Some of you may know Decluttr as a trade-in hub, but you may not have known you can also shop with 9to5Mac’s exclusive trade-in partner too. While a notable place to land all sorts of Apple gear and gaming consoles throughout the year, you can now save hundreds in the Decluttr Cyber Monday Sale. From now through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday week, Decluttr is offering up to $150 off all refurbished smartphones and tech, delivering some of the best deals you’ll find on various iPhone configurations and more available anywhere.

Decluttr highlight deals up to $150 off

You’ll certainly want to browse through the Decluttr Cyber Monday Sale for yourself, but let’s take a minute to look at some of the highlight offers and best-sellers on tap in this year’s sale event.

Buy with peace of mind at Decluttr

All of the deals above, and just about everything else you’ll find in the Decluttr Black Friday refurbished sale, come with a FREE 12-month limited warranty, and FREE tracked shipping. You can also read all about the Decluttr Certified Refurbished program below:

At Decluttr our quality checks, refurbishment process and testing are second to none. Each device undergoes extensive in-house refurbishment with up to 90 checks on some items to ensure the tech you buy is of fantastic quality at a fraction of the original price.

Decluttr has also partnered with Klarna to make things even more affordable. You can essentially get your new piece of refurbished kit by by paying just a fourth of the price today and the rest in easy installments every 2 weeks thereafter.

And while much of the savings will roll over into Cyber Monday – Decluttr is offering up to $150 all refurbished tech from Monday November 28 until December 4, 2022 as well – there’s no telling how long stock will last on the exact configuration you have your eye on. So there is a bit of a safety net if you would prefer or need to wait until next week to dive into the sale, but there is a chance some items will go out of stock before then.

Shop the entire Decluttr Cyber Monday Sale and be sure to keep a close eye on what’s up for grabs via its Instagram page as well as over on Facebook.

