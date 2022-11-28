Sapphire’s Nitro RX 6650 XT GPU is perfect for starter gaming PCs at new low of $340

Reg. $370+ $340

Amazon is offering the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6500 XT GPU for $339.99 shipped. Down from $370 over the past few weeks and up to $500 before that, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to jumpstart your start to mid-range gaming PC, this graphics card is perfect for playing your favorite titles at 1080p or even sometimes 1440p. You should be able to play most games at medium to high settings, and push some well past 60 FPS depending on what graphics preset you choose. Plus, those who prefer eSports titles will find this packs ample power to handle titles like CS:GO, Valorant, and many others. It even supports AMD’s FSR 2.0, which can help increase frame rates in supported titles. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 500GB Western Digital Blue SN570 NVMe SSD and some extra storage to your setup. Coming in at $40 right now on Amazon, you’ll find that it’s a solid choice for lightning-fast storage. Though there are speedier options out there, most games and programs won’t take full advantage of them and 3.5GB/s is perfectly fine in most scenarios.

Don’t forge that LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 monitor is on sale for $597 right now. Coming in with a new all-time low, this unique display delivers 90W of USB-C charging and would be a solid choice for any workstation. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other discounts that we’ve found to upgrade your setup with.

