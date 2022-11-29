Bundle the Echo Show 5 with Echo Show 5 Kids and 1-year Amazon Kids+ for $35 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is offering its Echo Show 5 2nd Gen with the Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen for $34.99 shipped. For comparison, at normal prices you’d spend $85 and $95 respectively, right now the two smart displays would cost you $35 and $40 at current sale prices. In total, today’s deal saves at least $40 and marks the best value that we’ve tracked all-time. The Echo Show 5 is a great way to interact with your smart home as it delivers a 5-inch touchscreen display, always-listening microphone, and 2MP camera for video calls. The Echo Show 5 Kids is designed for young ones and allows you to set an approved contact list for your kids to make video calls with, delivering greater control over its functionality for parents. Plus, the Echo Show 5 Kids includes a year of Amazon Kids+, which is worth $60 by itself since it normally costs at least $5 per month. Both smart displays will be great ways to interface with your voice-controlled devices at home from any room, making this a solid buy all around. Learn more in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the in-car or display aspects of today’s lead deal, consider instead picking up a previous-generation Echo Dot for just $15. It still works within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and even pairs up for multi-room audio. The Echo Dot really is one of the best smart speakers to place throughout your home, especially for just $15 each.

Do you prefer Google’s Assistant ecosystem? Well, Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 displays are on sale for 50% off right now. Pricing starts at $35, which marks all-time lows for these smart displays. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on expanding your setup ahead of the holidays.

Echo Show 5 features:

Get a jump on your day with Echo Show 5 and Alexa in your corner. Customize your morning routine to wake up with lights that simulate sunrise and an alarm that plays your favorite song. Glance at your calendar or the news, catch up on a podcast, make video calls to friends and family, set timers, and stream music or shows—all using just your voice.

