New LEGO 2023 sets have been announced: Star Wars, Technic, Speed Champions, more

More LEGO 2023 sets have now surfaced ahead of next year, showcasing a collection of upcoming builds from various themes. Giving us a first look at what to expect from the likes of Star Wars, Speed Champions, and Minecraft to Ninjago, City, Technic, and more, we’ll have a breakdown of all the LEGO 2023 kits below the fold.

All of today’s new reveals join the first look we got at the LEGO Marvel lineup for 2023 earlier in the week. Across the board, pricing and part counts are currently inconsistent, though we have been able to confirm those on select waves like Ninjago.

LEGO Star Wars headlines the 2023 lineup

A favorite around 9to5Toys, the LEGO Star Wars lineup is headlining all of the 2023 sets with our very first look at what is to come. Giving builders the annual BrickHeadz set, this time we’ll be getting a Tusken Raider. It’s not the most iconic character from a galaxy far, far away that has hit the collectible figure lineup, and there are certainly plenty of other mainstays in the Star Wars universe that deserve a spot in the lineup, but the build is pretty solid.

We don’t have the full part count just yet, but know that the LEGO Tusken Raider BrickHeadz will join the rest of the 2023 lineup as set number 40615. It’ll retail for $9.99, keeping the price consistent to other buildable figures from year’s past. We should be seeing more LEGO Star Wars reveals in the near future here, but for now this is the only one to show off.

Speed Champions welcomes Paul Walker into the LEGO world

Over on the Speed Champions side of the LEGO lineup, 2023 will be seeing one of the most iconic racers of all time brought into the fold. Marking the second build from the Fast & Furious franchise, Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner will be getting the minifigure treatment alongside his Nissan Skyline GT-R R34. As set number 76917, this follows up last year’s 1970 Dodge Charger featuring Dominic Toretto.

Pricing is set at $19.99 for the upcoming vehicle, which will mark the third addition to the lineup based around pop culture cars from movies. We’ll likely see more from Speed Champions throughout the rest of the 2023, but for now the LEGO Group is following up the single Star Wars reveal with just one new sports car.

Five new Technic vehicles debut

Speaking of vehicles, the LEGO Technic theme is also getting some love to start off 2023. There are going to be five upcoming kits that 9to5Toys can confirm as of now, all focusing on the smaller side of the lineup. There are sure to be some more flagship-caliber supercars hitting the scene come January 1, but for now we’re focusing on the more creative 2-in-1 builds including the return of the Monster Truck line and some other miniature models.

Though the real standout has to be the new Bugatti Bolide, which features a slick yellow and black color scheme. As of now, it arrives as the largest kit in the LEGO Technic 2023 lineup, though like everything else due out next year we’re waiting on official details for a tally on included pieces.

Dump Truck (42147)

Snowcat (42148)

Monster Jam Dragon (42149)

Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian (42150)

Bugatti Bolide (45151)

LEGO Minecraft sees refreshed lineup for 2023

Returning to the licensing side of the LEGO catalog, Minecraft will be receiving several new kits come 2022 with two builds having been unveiled so far. Each one is packed with various MOBs and locations from the video game in the usual blocky style. You’ll find a breakdown of the kits below.

The Panda Haven: $49.99

The End Arena: $24.99

Ninjago gets in on 2023 LEGO lineup for January 1

Easily one of the largest waves for the LEGO 2023 collection falls to Ninjago, with eight upcoming creations launching next year. This theme is taking a different approach than we’ve seen from more recent collections of the ninja-inspired sets, going back to the basics in order to revisit older sets.

This also happens to be one of the lineups for next year where we do have confirmed pricing and part count. Pricing starts at $10 throughout the lineup, but does cap out with a $100 creation.

Here’s the full LEGO Ninjago 2023 lineup:

Nya’s Water Dragon EVO: $19.99 | 173 pieces (71800)

| 173 pieces (71800) Lloyd’s Mech Battle EVO: $19.99 | 223 pieces (71781)

| 223 pieces (71781) Cole’s Earth Dragon EVO: $39.99 | 285 pieces (71782)

| 285 pieces (71782) Kai’s Mech Rider EVO: $49.99 | 312 pieces (71783)

| 312 pieces (71783) Jay’s Lightning Jet EVO: $9.99 | 146 pieces (71784)

| 146 pieces (71784) Jay’s Titan Mech: $79.99 | 794 pieces (71785)

| 794 pieces (71785) Zane’s Ice Dragon Creature: $99.99 | 973 pieces (71786)

| 973 pieces (71786) Creative Ninja Brick Box: $59.99 | 530 pieces (71787)

