Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 4 headphones and 3 earbuds hit new lows from $200

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones starting at $275.34 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $75 off. This is $25 under our previous mention and delivering one of the first chances to save since being revealed earlier in the summer. Refreshing the design of its flagship over-ear headphones from previous iterations, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

If you’re looking to bring home the Sennheiser sound without the bulkier form-factor, we also just took a hands-on look at its recent Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds. Delivering everything you’d expect a pair of the brand’s true wireless earbuds to, these new releases put audio fidelity and premium aesthetics at the forefront of the experience, which you can read all about in our recent hands-on review. These are also on sale for one of the very first times, dropping down to $199.95 courtesy of Amazon. That delivers a new all-time low at $50 off the usual $250 price tag.

Though also hitting a new all-time low, Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 are still on sale to close out the week. These have reigned supreme as some of the best models on the market rocking active noise cancelling tech, and now you can score them for less than ever before thanks to a $110 discount that arrives at $269.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range sets the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering superior sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Listen your way thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Calls also sound more natural thanks to an advanced digital beamforming microphone system with automatic wind noise suppression.

