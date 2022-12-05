Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ISS Real-Time Tracker, Artstudio Pro, Cloud Outliner, more

It is now time to collect and organize all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list. Just make sure you check out this morning’s new all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 as well as the ongoing discount on new AirPods Pro 2 that are now back at the Black Friday price. As for the apps, highlights include titles like ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, Bad Business, Artstudio Pro, Pro Wrestling Simulator, Cloud Outliner, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bad Business: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Artstudio Pro: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: PARS – Swat Delta Force Ops: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Coins – Personal account book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Simulator 2022: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Llamagotchi: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Allstays Camp & RV – Road Maps: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $9 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner – Outline Maker: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: WSwitch for Smart Switches: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hexes Board Game: Hive conquer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Treasure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Cat Star Hunter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hondata Complete: $15 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 holiday sale: 25% off

Tracks and predicts passes for the 3 largest artificial objects in Earth orbit—International Space Station, Chinese Space Station, and Hubble Space Telescope—in 3D and real-time on a beautiful photorealistic 3D model of the Earth. ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D does even more. Get detailed spotting information on upcoming ISS, Tiangong, and Hubble flyovers from your current location for up to 30 days. Set alerts in your calendar with one tap, so you never miss a flyover. Provides all the information you need to spot the station, along with ratings to help you select the best flyovers to view. Tweet the current crew members and get their bios and stats. Watch live NASA TV programming, and get live HD video of Earth from the space station. ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D is the only iOS app that gives you all of these features and capabilities. Apple Watch app included. Also runs on Apple silicon Macs!

