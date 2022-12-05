Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part I $50, Hitman 3 $20, Far Cry 6 $8, much more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. After briefly going out of stock, Amazon is once again offering The Last of Us Part I on PS5 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $20 off and matching the lowest price we have tracked since release. A remake of the original TLOU, it has been “completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 engine technology to improve every visual detail” and deliver the definitive next-generation experience. It brings the DualSense haptic feedback setup into the already tense gameplay alongside adaptive triggers to make using Joel’s revolver and Ellie’s bow even more dynamic. That’s on top of 3D audio enhancements and what Naughty Dog refers to as near-instant load-times: “Initial loading times are near instant, and seamless after the first instance thanks to the PS5 console’s SSD.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

