NordicTrack’s smart adjustable dumbbell set back to Black Friday pricing at $299 ($130 off)

Update: Amazon has also dropped the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebells back down to Black Friday pricing at $119 shipped. Regularly $149, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked over the last several months and the best we can find.

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set (pair) for $299 shipped. Regularly $429, this is a massive $130 in savings and matching both the lowest price we have tracked and this year’s Black Friday deal. The 2022 smart adjustable dumbbells range from 5 to 50 pounds and ship with a floor rack for keeping things organized in between uses. You’ll find a high-tech motorized selector – it uses both voice-control (via compatible Alexa devices) or a manual selection option – and an onboard digital LED screen to display the weight alongside “ergonomic” square weight plates and non-slip handles. The integrated tablet stand is nice a touch for folks following along with connected workout experiences (30-day iFit membership included) as well. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details below.

While we are still tracking some price drops on the popular Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, that set will cost you $379 without the Alexa integration. A more affordable option would be these Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells that are now going for $180 shipped at Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon.

On the more high-tech side of your workout, check out Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches while we are tracking some notable holiday deals. The same goes for the Echelon Smart EX-7s fitness bike with 22-inch screen that is now hundreds of dollars off the going rate and well below our Black Friday mention from the end of last month. Take a closer look at it right here while the price is right.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Membership Included ( dollars39 Value): Stream live & on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

