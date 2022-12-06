Tested: Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro case puts form over function with stunning aluminum design

We’ve been reviewing a collection of iPhone cases since the new 14 series launched earlier this fall, and today we’re checking out one of the more unique covers to hit the market. Sporting a minimalistic design that wraps your iPhone 14 Pro/Max in a polished aluminum case, the new Arc Pulse bumper case arrives as a more daring take on protecting Apple’s latest smartphone.

Hands-on with the new Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro case

Arc is now back with its latest batch of iPhone cases. The Pulse lineup launched last year to go alongside the iPhone 13 series, and now the brand is changing things up after our initial hands-on review from back in February. The minimalistic design is made up of aluminum that comes in either a matte black or polished silver finish and protects just the essentials of your iPhone.

This time around, Arc Pulse only comes in iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max styles but still sports the same slide-on design that really delivers on the sleek form-factor. But with a $59 starting price point, does the minimalism actually provide enough utility as a protective case to risk showing off your iPhone 14 Pro’s beauty? We’re taking a closer look below.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Designed by Arc to compliment your phone experience, Arc Pulse is a fantastic way to show, feel and protect your phone. Add protection and a unique style.

Made from aerospace-grade titanium or aluminum, the case feels great to touch. These premium metals don’t just look great – they also help protect your phone.

The outside metal shell distributes the force of an impact across the case, while a flexible, custom-engineered inside layer absorbs the shock, keeping your phone safe.

The easy-to-use slide-on fit provides you with a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

9to5Toys’ Take

After taking a hands-on look at the iPhone 13 version earlier in the year and quickly falling in love, today I’m back to see how the latest iteration stacks up for the iPhone 14 Arc Pulse case. Having been my everyday driver case prior to Apple shipping its latest handset earlier this fall, I’ve now switched back to using the new cover over the past week or so.

Right out of the box, the new Arc Pulse cover sports the same bumper design as the previous model. Each of the two pieces of aluminum is padded with some rubber on the inside that allows them to be pressure fit over the stop of your iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max. The folks at Arc sent over the polished aluminum style, which arrives in very striking contrast to my handset’s purple colorway.

It’s a bit of a change from the model I was using with my previous iPhone 13 Pro, as the brand has entirely done away with the more premium stainless steel material this time around. Instead, there are one of two different types of aluminum. The polished silver style is certainly the more eye-catching one, which looks to deliver on much of the same shiny design as last year’s model.

Though it’s a touch less premium, everything else remains the same. Arc Pulse is still hoping to achieve the closest you can get to not using a case while still offering some protection. That mainly arrives in the form of some extra bulk on the corners, which prop the phone up when laid down on a table. So placing it somewhere isn’t going to scratch the screen or rear camera assembly but, instead, rest the phone on the aluminum case. The rest of your iPhone then is completely exposed, allowing you to show off the look and feel of Apple’s latest without being tainted by a plastic cover.

That more novel design does have some downsides, though. The biggest one has to be how the Arc Pulse effects your iPhone 14 Pro’s MagSafe compatibility. Chargers and the like will still work as you’d expect, but some larger docks or accessories like MagSafe wallets won’t have room to fit in next to the aluminum bumper. It’s a trade-off that not everyone is going to find worth it, but one that allows for such a unique design in the first place.

Ultimately with a market of covers from other brands that are all effectively the same in one way or another, the Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro bumper case breaks the mold to deliver something a bit more exciting. It puts form very clearly over function and is a better accessory for the decision. I love how it makes my iPhone feel in hand, and while I do still wish they were selling a stainless steel model, the up to $89 price point is much more compelling than before. So Arc’s latest is yet another easy recommendation, especially as a gift for someone who can appreciate something as novel as a minimalistic aluminum iPhone 14 Pro case.

