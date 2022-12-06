Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ScourgeBringer, Alti-meter, WaterMinder, more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Sitting alongside our software price drops, you’ll want to make sure you check out the new lows live on Apple’s latest Studio Display, deals on the current-generation iPad Air 5, and the iPhone 13 offers we spotted this morning from $540 Prime shipped. On the app side of things, highlights include titles like ScourgeBringer, Alti-meter, WaterMinder Water Tracker, Circulous, MicSwap Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stonesoup: 6-Ingredient Dinner: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ScourgeBringer: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Magnet: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bad Business: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Artstudio Pro: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: PARS – Swat Delta Force Ops: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Coins – Personal account book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Simulator 2022: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Llamagotchi: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Allstays Camp & RV – Road Maps: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $9 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner – Outline Maker: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: WSwitch for Smart Switches: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on ScourgeBringer:

ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Help Kyhra to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

