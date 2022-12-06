Today’s best game deals: 240 Xbox Games Under $20, Astral Chain, Mario Tennis, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Joining the ongoing Nintendo holiday eShop deals and PlayStation End of Year event, Microsoft has now kicked off a notable Games Under $20 sale. A notable chance to load up on back catalogue titles and more recent releases you might have been waiting for a sale on, you’re looking at up to 80% off a huge selection of titles (about 240 of them) all listed at $20 or less. These include Batman Arkham games, Dishonored, backwards compatible Xbox One classics, the BioShock series, the Mega Man collections, Castlevania, and SEGA Genesis Classics at $7.49. The latter of which regularly fetches $30 and brings over 50 SEGA classics to your current-generation console including Sonic, Streets of Rage 2, the Phantasy Star series, “old favorites, and hidden gems.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

