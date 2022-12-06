Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Car Charger Air Vent Mount $19 (45% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Car Charger Air Vent Mount for $19.24 with the code 3CTU2CYT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, today’s deal beats our previous mention from November by an additional penny to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready for road trips, this car phone mount uses MagSafe tech to hold your device without any clamps. When docked, your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 will charge at 7.5W too, which ensures that you’ll be able to arrive at a destination with a fully charged phone, even when using it for navigation. On top of that, ESR even includes a USB-A to USB-C cable so all you have to do is plug the charger in to get up and going. Take a closer look at the ESR HaloLock lineup in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Fast Charging: intelligent heat management enables you to charge at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required for fast charging (not included). Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force and a non-slip silicone ring keep your phone securely in place, even when driving on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain. Ready for Navigation: single-handedly switch between portrait and landscape for easy navigation. Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability. Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability

