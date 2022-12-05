Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD card undercuts Black Friday at $14, more from $12

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD Card for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it has more recently been sitting in the $16 range and is now within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before. You’ll also find the 256GB model marked down to $21.49 shipped. Neither of these two models dropped this low over the recent Black Friday Friday festivities. Delivering up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards are solid options for everything from DLSR and action cameras to Nintendo Switch and more. You’re looking at U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording and modern A2 app loading abilities as well. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review and then head below for more Samsung microSD deals.

Hangover Cyber Monday Samsung microSD deals:

Elsewhere in today’s storage deals, we spotted new Amazon all-time lows waiting on PNY’s 2022 Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSDs with deals starting from $55 shipped. Those offers sit alongside a few other solid-state discounts as well as the best price yet on the Samsung 7,000MB/s PC/PS5 heatsink 980 PRO at $112. Get a closer look at that right here.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD features:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed.

FAST AND SMOOTH: Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s¹,²and UHS-I Interface.³

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

YOU’RE FULLY PROTECTED: EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water⁴, temperature⁵, X-ray⁶, ⁷magnet, drop⁸, and wears⁹ out protection. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

