Husqvarna’s premium 430X robot lawn mower cuts 0.8 acres at new low of $2,000 ($500 off)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 430X Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,999.99 shipped. This is a $500 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. As the larger version of Husqvarna’s Automower, you’ll find the 430X is ready to handle anything you throw at it. This model specifically can mow up to 0.8 acres and can cut an area of 1,430-square feet per hour. It’s weather-resistant, so you can let the Automower handle yard cores rain or shine. It also features GPS theft tracking, a built-in alarm system, and even a PIN code locking system so you can ensure the mower isn’t accessed by unauthorized personal. On top of that, zero gas or oil is required for it to function, so not only are you offloading a chore to a robot helper, but also making the environment cleaner at the same time. Learn more in our review before heading below for extra information.

There are a ton of little blades under this mower, so be sure to have spares on hand should they get damaged. This 30-pack will keep you going all season for just $12 on Amazon, making it quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Are you on a tighter budget? Consider instead picking up Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower which is available for $700 at Amazon through the end of the year. It’s on sale for 50% off, which saves a full $700 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for the smaller model. Most notably, you’re losing out on the PIN code lock and extra cutting area, as the 115H is only designed for 0.40-acre lots.

Husqvarna Automower 430X Robot Lawn Mower features:

The Husqvarna 430X Robotic Lawn Mower features ultra-quiet, smart-mowing technology from the world leader in robotic mowing(1) to help you effortlessly achieve a beautifully cut lawn with easy control from your smart device. This electric lawn mower can cover 1,430 square feet in one hour and run 145 minutes on a single charge. Premium GPS-assisted technology automatically returns the battery powered lawn mower to its charging station when the battery is low. With its seamless connectivity, you can control the robotic mower from Amazon Alexa, Google Home or your smartphone with the Automower Connect app.

