Spigen's new 3-card vegan leather MagSafe wallet sees first price drop to $24 today

Justin Kahn -
Spigen’s new 3-card Valentinus MagFit Wallet is seeing its first notable price drop today at $24.99 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one surfaced last week at $29 on Amazon as Spigen’s updated MagSafe Valentinus wallet with a bit of extra room for IDs and bank cards. The standard issue, 2-card model fetches $40 directly from Spigen, although you can find them for $25 on Amazon right now and today’s deal is a new low for the slightly more roomy 3-card variant. This one popped up right at the very end of November with the same sustainable vegan leather build as the previous model alongside some finger cutouts to help coax cards in and out. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more. 

You will find a host of similar and more affordable options on Amazon from brand’s we don’t have as much experience with. But you can also score the OtterBox MagSafe variant for a touch less right now at $23.50 Prime shipped as well. Made of a synthetic leather, it features two card slots and similar cutouts to get them in and out. 

Just be sure to scope out this ongoing deal on the official original Apple MagSafe wallet at $26 as well. Then go check out the CYRILL model we reviewed before CASETiFY dropped its new Minions-themed variants and we featured the MUJJO MagSafe wallets with a hidden spring mechanism. The latter of which is detailed right here

Spigen 3-card Valentinus MagFit Wallet features:

  • Easily access your cards with an additional access port
  • Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather
  • Capable of keeping up to 3 cards in the storage compartment
  • Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket
  • ONLY compatible with Magsafe iPhone series and Magsafe Cases. Magnet feature on the wallet will not hold with other iPhone models or Non-Magsafe Cases.

