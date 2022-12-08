Amazon’s steel home security safes with electronic keypads hit 2022 lows from $48

As part of its holiday home improvement sale, Amazon is now offering the best-selling Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe and Lock Box with Electronic Keypad for $48.14 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon 2022 low. This is a relatively affordable 0.5-cubic foot safe for securing valuables at home or in the office – documents, passports, and much more – that features an electric passcode lock running on four AA batteries. Alongside a pair of emergency override keys, you’re looking at “pry-resistant concealed hinges,” a steel construction, carpeted flooring, and an adjustable/removable interior shelf. Head below for more deals.

If you’re in the market for something with a larger capacity, the Amazon Basics Fire Resistant Security Safe with Programmable Electronic Keypad is marked down to $222.55 shipped. Regularly $293, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the steel 2.1-cubic foot model. Get a closer look right here.

Check out this ongoing deal on Stalwart’s electric digital safe and then dive into some of the more intelligent smart home security and lighting gear discounts below:

Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe features:

0.5-cubic-feet security safe with electronic lock and 3 operation indicator lights; powered by (4) AA batteries (not included)

Includes 2 emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries; keep keys in a well-hidden, secure location

Strong steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage; pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf. Safe is not fireproof or waterproof.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!