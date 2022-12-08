Simple and affordable: $100 Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt review [Video]

If the cost of a Wi-Fi-enabled smart deadbolt has turned you away in the past, Home Depot might have something that could be of interest. The $100 Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt is available in a variety of styles and comes with a Hubspace smart plug that unlocks Wi-Fi control. It sounds like an affordable way to get a Wi-Fi deadbolt installed in your home, but how does it perform for that price? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Design options

In addition to the reasonable price, the Defiant Smart Deadbolt comes in various designs. First, choose if you want the shape round or square, and then pick from matte black, aged bronze, or satin nickel for the finish. Personally, I went for the rounded matte black design for my unit.

Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt: Simple setup

If you already have a hole drilled in a door for a deadbolt, setting up the Defiant Deadbolt is fairly straightforward. If you need to drill a hole, there is a template included with the instructions. Using a deadbolt drilling kit like this can make that process much easier.

I won’t go in-depth with installation as there is a printed guide included with the lock as well as a QR link to an installation video.

With any old hardware removed and the hole prepped, after installing the strike plate on the doorjamb, set the latch backset so that it matches the depth of the deadbolt. It easily adjusts from 2 ⅜” to 2 ¾” depending on what’s needed. Then, Install the latch with the included hardware.

Next, install the exterior keypad and interior mounting plate. Attach them with the included hardware. Just make sure to feed the cable through the hole from the exterior to the interior portion to mount the interior assembly on the mounting bracket.

Unfortunately, batteries are not included with the Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt, so make sure you have four AA batteries ready for the installation. With the batteries installed, download the Hubspace app, hit the plus sign, and follow the instructions.

Additionally, the deadbolt comes with a smart wall plug that handles Wi-Fi connectivity. Just plug it into an outlet relatively near the lock.

I had difficulty getting the deadbolt set up when scanning the QR code to add it to my devices, but pressing and holding the “sync” button on the back of the interior assembly worked. The lock will go through a setup process and lock/unlock the door a few times and then it is good to go.

From within the Hubspace app, you can name the lock, set a room for it, and then check the status and manually lock/unlock the deadbolt.

Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt: Video

InUse

With everything set up, controlling the Defiant Wi-Fi deadbolt is simple and intuitive. On the front, the number pad also has a lock button and a status indicator light. To unlock with the code, just enter an access code. Push the lock icon to lock it again.

Access codes can be set through the Hubspace app. There is a master code, and additional users can be added with their own unique codes that can be used indefinitely or only a set number of times. There is also a vacation mode that will disable all extra codes besides the master code.

Alternatively, the deadbolt can be locked and opened directly from the Hubspace app or with the two included physical keys.

Through the Hubspace app, notifications are pretty quick for when the deadbolt has been locked or unlocked. On my iPhone, notifications would usually pop up within two to four seconds.

Vs the competition

At the current $100 price, the Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt is in a sweet spot. There are many more expensive options that we’ve tried like the Lockly smart deadbolts. Or if you want to save a bit of money, you can go for one without Wi-Fi connectivity. The Defiant non-Wi-Fi models come in at around $50 if your budget is even tighter than the Wi-Fi model will allow.

The overall construction and experience feel more premium than the price point would suggest. The hardware looks and feels well built, and everything is responsive – from the app to entering a code into the number pad.

9to5Toys’ Take

So far I’ve been enjoying the Defiant Wi-Fi deadbolt. It might not be as smart as something like the Lockly Secure Pro with a fingerprint reader and code-hiding moving numbers or even the Vision with a built-in video doorbell, but it does the job well, especially for the current $100 price point. It’s just smart enough to add Wi-Fi connectivity without making things more difficult. If you want to class things up a bit, the smart locks from August are always a hit. But for those looking to save a bit of money this holiday season, the Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt is an easy-to-use, affordable option.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!