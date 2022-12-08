Last chance at Kindle reader deals as shipping times start to slip beyond Christmas

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
From $130
Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Joining the holiday Fire tablets deals, including both all-new standard and kids’ editions, Amazon has now knocked the price down on a few of its Kindle readers for one last chance to ensure one lands under your tree at a discount. While some folks might have scored one over the Black Friday festivities, today’s deals might be your very last chance to secure one before shipping starts to slip until after the main event come the end of the month. While there’s no way to know for sure if Amazon will re-stock with last minute shipping options, we are already starting to see some configurations slip beyond the December 23 cut off date here. Head below for a closer look at what could be the last chance Amazon Kindle reader deals. 

Kindle holiday deals:

Then go browse through the rest of the Amazon gear on sale right before delivery slips on those too:

Kindle Paperwhite Kids features:

  • Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a larger black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
  • Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. On Kindle, kids can explore thousands of kid-friendly books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • A device to help establish healthy reading habits – When a child sits down with their Kindle, they read on average more than an hour a day.

Guides

Amazon

