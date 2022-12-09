Save up to 50% on Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Pro earphones at $100 shipped today

Joining today’s all-time low on its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where they are now matched, these earbuds have more recently been selling for $150 at Amazon and have now returned to the all-time low there. Alongside the active noise cancellation, you’ll also find four levels of Ambient sound options to let just the right amount of outside noise through. Joining voice detection when flipping over to answer calls, there are 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters built-in to each earbud as well as spatial audio support, 28 hours of playback with the charging case, and an IPX7 rating to protect against sweat and the elements. Hit up our our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for additional details.

While the Galaxy Buds 2 are selling for slightly more right now at $110 shipped on Amazon, you will find the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down at $75 from the regular up to $149 via Walmart right now. While not as flagship a listening experience as the Pro model above, they are worth a look for folks looking to land some Samsung buds for less.

If the Galaxy lineup isn’t working for you, be sure to dive into our headphones deal hub as well as some of the offers and latest releases below:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

INTELLIGENT ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION: Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap; Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear

HIGH QUALITY SOUND: Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every ear bud

WATER RESISTANT WORKOUTS: Water won’t ruin your workout; Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain; They’re even protected for immersion up to 3 feet deep for a half-hour

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!