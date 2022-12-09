Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe case come within $1 of Black Friday pricing at $160

Verizon is offering the original Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.99 shipped. Down from an original price of $249 and a current rate of $209 from third-parties at Amazon, the latest generation of AirPods Pro cost $229 right now and today’s deal comes within $1 of our last mention. While these aren’t the latest Apple has to offer, the previous-generation AirPods Pro still have a lot to offer. For starters, active noise cancelling and Transparency modes are available, both of which are class-leading in their function. The H1 chip enables Hey Siri, which is something I personally didn’t expect to use often, but actually utilize it all the time. Plus, the case is compatible with MagSafe chargers, making it even more versatile. Speaking of the case, you’ll find that it delivers an additional 24 hours of usage to the AirPods Pro themselves. Take a closer look at the original AirPods Pro in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

You could save some cash and instead opt for Beats Studio Buds at $100 and get many of the same features offered above. There’s still the H1 chip which enables Hey Siri and iCloud pairing, while also still keeping active noise cancellation and Transparency mode at the forefront of its functions. However, you do lose out on the form-factor of AirPods Pro, some of the Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos functionality, and MagSafe compatibility.

Don’t forget to check out our Apple guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your mobile kit. From the iPhone 13 Pro/Max discounts we found earlier today, to the MagSafe charger dropping to $30 at Amazon, we have it all for you in one easy-to-browse guide.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

