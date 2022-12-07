Smartphone Accessories: Aukey True Wireless Earbuds $10 (Reg. $40), more

Aukey’s official Newegg storefront is offering its EP-T21S True Wireless Earbuds for $9.99 shipped. Down from a $50 list price and $40 going rate at Aukey before going out of stock there, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These true wireless earbuds are perfect for working out, listening to podcasts, or even watching YouTube videos. However, these earbuds do a lot more than just let you hear audio. The 10mm drivers offer “rich, clean sound” and the touch controls allow you to manage audio playback, answer or decline calls, and much more. Simply opening the case will connect the earbuds to your device, which makes pairing easy as well. Plus, the buds themselves last for up to five hours per charge and the case adds an additional 25 hours of use before it’s time to plug back in.

AUKEY true wireless earbuds, in-ear bluetooth headphones with 10 mm enhanced dynamic drivers deliver rich, clean sound. MEMS microphone technology allows you to make clearer calls. Effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with the multi-function touch button and mic on each earbud. The earbuds can even be used alone like a Bluetooth headset. Simply open the charging case, and they will automatically make a stable and efficient wireless connection to your phone (after being paired the first time). The in-ear bluetooth headphones provide up to 5 hours of energetic sound output on a 1.5-hour quick charge. The included charging case charges the earbuds up to 5 times, supporting an additional 25 hours of use, and keeps the earbuds safe & secure.

