Cole Haan’s Black Friday Sale is back! Save up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $30

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
60% off from $30

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 60% off sitewide and you can find outdoor styles from $100. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score holiday deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, outerwear, slippers, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $140 and originally sold for $320. These boots can be dressed up or down seamlessly and they have a cushioned insole for added comfort. This style is available in three color options and the exterior is waterproof, making it a fantastic style for winter weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
OnePlus 10 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance at ...
Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $...
Anker Gold Box covers every charging stocking stuffer u...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900...
DJI holiday sale takes $190 off Air 2S Fly More Combo w...
SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD now undercuts ...
Save up to 50% on Oral-B smart toothbrushes and Crest w...
Load more...
Show More Comments