Cole Haan’s Black Friday Sale is back! Save up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $30

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 60% off sitewide and you can find outdoor styles from $100. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score holiday deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, outerwear, slippers, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $140 and originally sold for $320. These boots can be dressed up or down seamlessly and they have a cushioned insole for added comfort. This style is available in three color options and the exterior is waterproof, making it a fantastic style for winter weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!