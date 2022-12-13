Vineyard Vines Outlet takes up to 60% off sitewide: Pullovers, polos, more

The Vineyard Vines Outlet Flash Sale is live with up to 60% off sitewide with code GIFTS at checkout. Load up your cart to $125 or more to receive free shipping. Inside this sale you can score deals on best-selling pullovers, polos, t-shirts, flannels, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Solid Broadfield 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $85. This pullover is available in five color options and pairs nicely with chino pants, joggers, jeans, and more. The material is infused with stretch for added comfort and it’s highly breathable. It has a logo on the chest and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

