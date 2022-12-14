LG 42-inch C2 AirPlay 2 evo 4K OLED Smart TV with VRR hits Amazon low at $797 (Over $500 off)

Amazon is now offering the 42-inch LG Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV for $796.99 shipped. This model launched back in April at over $1,400 and it currently carries a regular price of $1,300 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $800. Today’s deal is up to $503 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and beating the $50 Black Friday gift card offer. This display features the brand’s self-lit OLED pixels alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports – perfect for gaming, movies, and sports, among other things. This model also comes along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Apple AirPlay 2, and three USB ports as well as both Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and even more below.

Looking for something even larger for less? We are now tracking the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch 4K Fire TV at $400 or $200 off the going rate. This one might not come with the high-end specs and OLED pixels, but you’ll still land the HDMI 2.1 input and Alexa voice command action for hundreds of dollars less and score a larger display at the same time. The same goes for Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV that is also now $200 off the going rate.

Then head straight over to our home theater deal hub for even more ways to bolster your home entertainment center ahead of the holidays at a discount. One standout offer there delivers $200 off Sony’s HT-A9 7.1.4-Ch. system at a new all-time low alongside this deal on the brand’s more affordable HT-G700 3.1-Ch. Soundbar System. Get a closer look at all of it right here.

LG Class C2 Series OLED evo features:

VOICE CONTROL: Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more

OLED EVO: Our self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter

A9 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching

HOME CINEMA: Get in the action the way directors intended with Filmmaker Mode—and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience

