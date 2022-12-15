Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $32, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $32
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. If you didn’t get a chance to score the one-day all-time low on the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope last week, now’s the time to jump in. Amazon has brought it back down to the $31.99 all-time low. However, Best Buy is also offering the Cosmic Edition at the same $31.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 with free in-store pickup where available. The Cosmic edition includes the main game as well as a copy of the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and the Galactic Prestige Collection (3 exclusive weapon skins for your team). We loved our hands-on time for review with the 2022 Game Awards winner for its fresh new take on the Mushroom Kingdom strategy mechanics, new boss battles, and much more. Take a closer look right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

