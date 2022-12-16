Smartphone Accessories: andobil USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable $4.50 (80% off), more

andobil (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 6-foot USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable for $4.40 with the code 8072WCQU at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, this discount knocks 80% off its normal going rate and comes in at more than $1 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to upgrade your charging setup, this cable allows you to deliver up to 20W of power to your iPhone. Compatible with all of Apple’s smartphones, it’s MFi-certified so you know that it’ll properly power your device. Plus, the cable reaches six feet and is even nylon-braided for added durability.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Andobil usb c to lightning cable built with top-rated nylon braided military-grade material which is 5 times stronger than steel in tensile strength,can bear 50000+ bending test,with a working life of more than 5 years. Allowing you to save more than ten cables and contribute to the environment at the same time. Use this Lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter to charge your iOS device, Charge iPhone 14 up to 60% in 30mins, 3 times faster charging. Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, It only takes 25 seconds to transfer 1G files between iPhone and Macbook. Perfect for charging your Apple devices, or transferring files, videos and music. Andobil iPhone charging cable is registered with Apple, which has obtained Apple’s official MFi certification, recognized as safe and reliable Apple accessories.And there will be no pop-up prompts when charging.Only 2% of the cables on market pass MFI Certified.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!