Journey 20% off sitewide holiday sale: MagSafe desk mat, 3-in-1 charger, iPhone cases, more

After featuring the brand’s iPhone 14 collection and its new charging desk mat, Journey is once again running sitewide sale for the holidays. Delivering 20% off just about all of its Apple accessory tech, including cases, the 3-in-1 charging station, AirPods covers, and even car chargers, you’re looking at a match of the lowest prices we have tracked all year. Be sure to use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. One standout is the ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat at $103.99 shipped. Regularly $130, we have never seen this unique piece of desk tech go for less and this is your last chance to land one before Christmas. Head below for more details

The ALTI at vegan leather desk mat with a reversible design and a plush felt on the other side. Not only can you store papers and other thin accessories between the two layers while adding a protective, waterproof surface to your desktop, but it also sports wireless charging. The magnetic side panel features a USB-C hook up with a dedicated MagSafe charging pad that delivers up to 15W of power to your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device as well as another landing spot to juice your AirPods up. Get a closer look right here and head below for more top picks from the Journey holiday sale.

Journey holiday sale:

ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

The reversible ALTI features an in-built wireless charging panel that fast-charges your smartphone and earbuds at the same time. Pull open the ALTI to stow paper and notes to remove clutter further. The ALTI features a premium vegan leather surface on one side and plush felt on the other. Wipe down the ALTI’s water-resistant vegan leather in seconds and enjoy smooth mouse scrolling. Or, on cold mornings, flip the mat over for a cushiony surface that’s warmer to work on.

