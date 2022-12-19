Smartphone Accessories: TOZO 10,000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Battery $11.50, more

Ilike (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the TOZO PB3 10,000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Battery for $11.49 with the code QVAQMG9K at checkout. Down from $23, today’s deal saves 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable battery is great for keeping on hand for charging on-the-go this winter. There’s two main outputs, one being 18W USB-C, and the other is a USB-A capable of up to 10W output. With 10,000mAh of capacity available, you’ll find that this battery is great for charging up multiple times before having to plug the pack itself back in. Plus, 18W is enough to fast charge your iPhone, power an iPad, and run Android smartphones with ease.

Charge your device faster than before! When the unit is in Fast Charging Mode, the purple LED light comes on. When the unit is in Standard Charging Mode, the blue LED light comes on. Note: The maximum power in Fast Charging Mode is 9V and 18W. The maximum power in Standard Charging Mode is 5V and 10W. Multiple charging interfaces can charge multiple devices at a time. Contains the 10000mAh Capacity.Moreover, just taking one PD cable of the newest iPhone, bring your new iPhone back to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes. Support All Android phones with fast charging，which save much charging times on charging your phone. The products include over temperature protection, matching protection, over-current protection, short circuit protection, over-voltage protection, over power protection and anti reverse protection, more safe to use. Suitable for business, travel, commute, you don’t have to worry about your phone low battery.

