Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $399 following rare pre-holiday discount, more from $230

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the new 45mm smartwatch down to $399 shipped, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the third time and delivering the second-best discount to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the more rugged build isn’t a must, Samsung’s standard Galaxy Watch 5 models are also on sale right now. Also hitting the second-best prices to date at Amazon, pricing starts at $229.99 for the 40mm style while stepping up to $269.99 for its larger 44mm counterpart. Both of these sport much of the same features as the lead deal, just with designs that aren’t quite as suited towards more rugged endeavors. These are below holiday pricing from last month and delivering some of the steepest markdowns yet.

Both of today’s price cuts on Galaxy Watch 5 models are then joined by a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra. Going on sale for one of the very first times still since launching earlier in the fall, Apple’s flagship wearable joins in on the savings alongside the Samsung offerings thanks to a $50 discount across all three styles. Delivering the second-best discounts in the process, pricing now starts at $749.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!