ElevationLab’s new adjustable Dock 5 iPhone charging stand now features USB-C

Today, ElevationLab is out with a refreshed version of one of its more popular charging accessories. Bringing USB-C and some other refinements to its Elevation Dock 5, the new charging stand enters with the same focus on keeping an iPhone upright at the desk or nightstand with an adjustable design and one-handed usage.

ElevationLab launches new Elevation Dock 5

Iterating on the previous-generation model that we reviewed, the new Elevation Dock 5 arrives with an adjustable design that’s geared toward being the ultimate desk or nightstand charger. There’s still much of the iPhone emphasis thanks to its Lightning cable dock, as well as the unique form-factor from last time around.

The main build is comprised of a molded silicone that leverages some unique CNC-machined stainless steel knobs and weighted inserts for propping up your iPhone. Those knobs let you adjust the angle of your smartphone, while also allowing it to work with various cases. On the bottom, ElevationLab has used its NanoPad for making sure everything stays in place when you go to remove an iPhone from the dock. Even more notably, you’ll be able to do it with just one hand, unlike other docks on the market.

While not too much has changed from the previous iteration, there does seem to be some adjustments to signify the refreshed name. The biggest of these adjustments is making the switch over to USB-C, as the Elevation Dock 5’s predecessor packed standard USB-A connection for plugging into the wall. Since a lot has changed in the world of charging since 2017, ElevationLab is opting to go with a more modern approach for its latest, which is always appreciated, especially with all of the GaN chargers that have become common place in 2021.

Pricing is also being refreshed this time around, and in a way that you’re sure to actually appreciate. The new Elevation Dock 5 enters at the $39.95 price point, and it is now available for purchase direct from the ElevationLab site. The previous model entered with a $60 price tag, for comparison.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given our pretty solid first impressions from the last iteration of the release, it’s safe to say that the Elevation Dock 5 will be yet another hit. Being refreshed to take advantage of the faster charging speeds made possible by USB-C wall adapters and the like will surely be a huge draw for many who want a sleek upgrade to their desk or nightstand setup.

