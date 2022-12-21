Bose’s regularly $249 Sleepbuds II hit one of the best prices ever at $101 (Cert. refurb), more

The official Bose eBay storefront is now offering some particularly fantastic deals on a wide-range of its certified refurbished speakers and headphones. Not only are we seeing solid price drops, but you can also now use code SAVEONBRANDS at checkout to knock an additional 15% off. That means products like its novel Bose Sleepbuds II will drop to $101.15 shipped. Regularly $249 in new condition at Amazon and elsewhere, this is easily among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. They deliver 10 hours of battery life, “50 specially curated sounds,” and silicone ear tips designed to work for those who toss, turn, and sleep on their side. Made for relaxation and a better night’s sleep, they also provide personalized alarms to avoid waking up the person next to you. Head below for more certified refurbished Bose deals.

While we are still tracking some great new deals on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers and the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones, the brand’s refurbished program is one of the best out there and the prices are particularly low with the discount code above via its official eBay storefront.

Protected by solid 2-year warranties, you’ll find deep deals on a wide range of Bose Bluetooth speakers, ANC headphones, home theater gear, and earbuds. All of the products eligible for the promo code above are waiting on this landing page. Just note, while there is free shipping across the board here, there’s no guarantee any of it will actually arrive in time for the big day this weekend.

Alongside ongoing AirPods Pro 2 deals, one notable set of ANC-equipped wireless earbuds still listed as arriving for Christmas is the Sony LinkBuds/S. Currently sitting at the lowest we have seen them hit on Amazon, you can land a set under the tree at $128 right now, down from the regular $198. Get a closer look right here.

Bose Sleepbuds II features:

Sleepbuds, not headphones: Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!