mophie’s Boost XXL battery drops 26% to deliver 20,800mAh of charging power for $29.50

Amazon is now offering the mophie Power Boost XXL Portable Battery for $29.56 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 26% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The mophie Power Boost XXL packs a particularly powerful 20,800mAh battery to keep your smartphone and other gear juiced up and ready to go when you’re away from an outlet. It might only carry a pair of USB-A connectors (so you might need to make sure you have some adapters or at least a USB-A to -C cable variant in your kit), but it can charge up a pair of devices at the same time alongside the 4-LED power indicator on the front. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something in the MagSafe category that’s also more affordable, we have some deals to check out. First up, the new Amazon low on the mophie snap+ 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $25 is still live as well as this deal on OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank. Just be sure to also dive in to the ongoing deal on the kickstand-equipped Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank and our hands-on review of Anker’s latest models.

Elsewhere in accessory and charging deals, the Journey holiday sale is still live and offering price drops matching the lowest we have tracked all year. Alongside its leather iPhone 14 cases, you’ll also find deals on gear like the ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat we reviewed a few months back as well as 3-in-1 charging station, AirPods covers, and even car chargers. Dive in for a closer look right here.

mophie Power Boost XXL features:

20, 800mAh battery: reliable battery cells hold their charge for when you need it most.

Charge up to two devices: charge two devices using the USB-A ports.

Micro USB charge port: recharge using the included micro-USB cable.

Led power indicator: indicates charging status and current battery life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!