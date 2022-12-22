Pelican’s Protector Adhesive Apple AirTag Mount within $1 of all-time low at $11.50 (Reg. $20)

Pelican Protector Series Adhesive Apple AirTag Mount

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series Adhesive Apple AirTag Mount in black for $11.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, a couple bucks under the Black Friday listing, and within less than $1 of the best price we have tracked. Pelican is delivering what it calls a solid 3M adhesive solution here that provides “secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more.” The brand says its 2-piece design also allows you to get the Apple AirTag in and out of there with ease and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here. Additional details below. 

The featured deal above comes in slightly below the ElevationLab TagVault Surface at $13 Prime shipped – be sure to check out the brand’s new stealthy TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder that we featured for the first time earlier this week as well as the “indestructible” TagVault AirTag Strap, but there are more affordable options out there. Belkin’s keychain-style offering starts at just over $10 Prime shipped and will clip on to just about anything with a twist-and-lock design. 

Then go check out the adorable new CASETiFY x Minions AirTag gear before you jump into an ongoing price drop on ElevationLab’s waterproof AirTag Vault cases and this discount on Raptic’s unique combo lock model. 

Pelican Protector Series Adhesive AirTag Mount features:

  • Protector Series: This AirTag stick-on mount case cover is professionally designed for Apple AirTags, and securely holds your AirTag in place with its carefully crafted 2-piece design
  • Premium-Quality Materials: High elasticity and hard silicone case for Apple AirTag, which is very comfortable and easy to use; It’s lightweight, anti-scratch, water-resistant, and durable to your AirTag protected from bumps, drops, or water damage
  • Strong Adhesive: True 3M supreme adhesive allows the strong & secure mount of your Apple AirTags on any hard surface to track your precious belongings; With precise cut-outs, our air tag protective case holder can seamlessly fit your AirTags tightly

