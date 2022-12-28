Smartphone Accessories: 20W Dual USB-C/A Charger $7 (47% off), more

Vention Official Store (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 20W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $6.88 with the code 47U8VBT4 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $13, today’s deal saves 47% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to power your mobile kit, this charger packs a 20W USB-C PD port as well as an 18W QuickCharge USB-A output. Both can be used simultaneously, though the output will drop to around 9W each when doing that. Either way, this charger is great for powering your iPhone, Pixel, or even Chromebook and iPad. Plus, it’s compact enough to travel with should you have any road trip plans for 2023.

Our charging block has two different charging ports: USB-A port and USB-C port, which can meet the needs of multiple devices with different charging ports. The two sockets equip with different charging control interfaces, which are compatible with most of the devices on the market and free you from bringing a bunch of charging adapters when you go out. Our fast charger block equips with an anti-short circuit design. When a short circuit occurs, the charging block will automatically cut out to stop charging and avoid damage. In addition, our USB-C charger block also introduces a temperature control chip to prevent the charger from over-current, over-pressure, overpowering, and over-heat. Our type c charger has intelligent management which can automatically match the current required by the charged device, both safe and efficient, and will protect the battery from over current. It can charge three times faster than a 5W charger, so your iPhone 13 Pro Max can be charged from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. Our USB charger box has a sturdy and durable design that can prevent it from scratches, bumps, and drops damages. It is also portable and compact, and can easily carry within a handbag, backpack, or luggage. Along with the international voltage (100v-240v) compatibility, this charger is suitable for home, office, and travel charges.

