Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Shadowmatic, Swapperoo, NotifiNote, more

As we kick off 2023, it is time to take a closer look at today’s best iOS app deals. Just be sure to stop by the price drops we spotted this morning on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, this Apple Watch Series 7 deal, and the return of holiday pricing on Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Shadowmatic, Swapperoo, Danganronpa titles, NotifiNote, Rush Rally 3, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: YouThere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera: $14 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ombi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $7 (Reg. $11)

Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay.

