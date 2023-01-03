Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $240 for today only (Reg. $349)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $239.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Down from the usual $349 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever thanks to the $109 in savings. This is $9 under our previous holiday mentions, too. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While it won’t pair perfectly with the Magic Keyboard above, Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is currently on sale, as well. Now marking down the elevated 2TB capacity, the 11-inch model is now discounted to the best price we have ever seen at $1,300.

Starting off the new year, all of the best Apple deals are now live in their usual place. Alongside that deep discount on previous-generation iPad Pro model, there’s some other offers up for grabs to start off 2023 with some new gear.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

