Save nearly $300 on stainless steel silver Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models at $452

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Silver (45mm) for $452.14 shipped. Regularly $749, this is 41% or nearly $297 off the going rate within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low on this configuration, and the best we can find. While we did see 45mm cellular models drop to $400 or so over the holiday season last year, this particularly setup with the silver stainless steel has rarely gone for much less than this. Apple Series 7 wearable is still a notable option for your fitness kit and at much less than the latest Series 8 model. While it doesn’t include the onboard temperature sensor, you’ll still land the heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, the ability to take ECGs, and a bevy of fitness-related features. Head below for more details.

With your savings, you’ll be able to accessorize the silver stainless steel case with a host of band options including Apple’s in-house $49 model right here. But our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there is also a great resource for third-party options across a range of prices including ultra-affordable models right up to more premium, high-end leather straps and the like.

Then go swing over to our Apple deal hub for additional price drops on iPad, AirPods, and more. One standout offer has the previous-generation Apple 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro down at under $1,300. That’s $599 in savings on a still more than capable tablet with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular features:

The most advanced Apple Watch features powerful health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG. The larger, Always-On Retina display makes it easier to use and read. The most durable Apple Watch. Charges faster so you can get going quicker. Send a text, make a call, stream music and podcasts, use Siri, or call for help with Emergency SOS. Cellular lets you do it all without your iPhone nearby. And with Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch.

