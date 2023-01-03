Today’s best game deals: Gotham Knights 50% off at $35, Marvel’s Midnight Suns $45, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. As part of the Xbox Last Chance digital sale, you’ll find over 250 titles and DLC packs at up to 80% off. One notable option has Gotham Knights down at $34.99. Regularly $70 and currently starting at $43 on PlayStation and Xbox via Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, and the best price we can find. While by most accounts it doesn’t quite stack up to the Batman Arkham games, at this price it might be worth giving its super hero co-op gameplay a shot. Players take on the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to solve “mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history” in the latest open-world, action RPG take on Gotham. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $50)
- This War of Mine: Complete $2 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- FAR: Lone Sails eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $45 (Reg. $70)
- Little Nightmares Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge PSN $20 (Reg. $25)
- RE2 and RE 3 Racoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $39 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $15 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
