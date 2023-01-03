January PlayStation Plus freebies go live today: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout, more

Ahead of this month’s launch of the DualSense Edge pro controller, Sony is kicking off 2023 with the January PlayStation Plus free games. Last month we saw the original Mass Effect trilogy, Biomutant, and more, but this time around it’s all about living out your fantasies as a Jedi Knight, heading out into the wasteland, and some of the better indie action platforming out there. Head below for a closer look at the January PlayStation Plus freebies.

January PlayStation Plus free games

The January PlayStation Plus free games will be live today (anytime now) and will remain so until around this time next month. They are available to all PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members and will remain part of your game library for as long as your subscription is active.

Alongside Bethesda’s online RPG Fallout 76 that regularly fetches $40 – it might have had its issues at launch but at this price it also might be worth a try – and Axiom Verge 2 where players “explore two connected worlds, wield ancient tech, and question reality,” this month’s headliner is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Available on PS4 and PS5, this one regularly fetches $40 on PSN and more like $27 via Amazon, and will be FREE all month long. With the sequel now up for pre-order and set to launch in March, now’s a great time to jump into Fallen Order to catch up with the story.

You can get more details on the January PlayStation Plus free games on the official blog post and here’s the PlayStation 2022 wrap-up, in case you missed it.

And as we mentioned above, we are just a couple weeks away from the official release of Sony’s upcoming and first-ever pro-grade controller, the DualSense Edge. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our feature piece, and remember, you still have a chance to pre-order one ahead of launch day.

More on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order:

Cal Kestis’ story begins here. Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis’ journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi. Fight to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors, use your Jedi training to strategically approach every fight, and visit far-flung corners of the Star Wars galaxy, packed with new characters, creatures, enemies and droid.

