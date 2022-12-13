PlayStation 2022 wrap-up: Grab your personal gaming stats summary card and score a free gift

Sony has now unleashed its 2022 wrap-up, dishing up individual player stats to it loyal PlayStation owners to celebrate gaming achievements and more. You can even land some freebies just for checking them out. It has been another relatively tumultuous year for folks still looking to land a PlayStation 5 console, but things have gotten better – PS5’s are, for the most part, readily available directly from Sony, the new PSVR 2 pre-orders have opened up to all, and the new DualSense Edge controller is on the way, not to mention the critical success its massive first-party God of War Ragnarok title has achieved since releasing recently. And to cap the year off in PlayStation gaming, Sony has put together its 2022 Wrap-Up experience where players can receive a personalized summary card of their gaming achievements and statistics as well as a nice little digital gift. Head below for more details.

PlayStation 2022 wrap-Up

While the whole Sony wrap-up thing is really just a way to celebrate its gamers and isn’t particularly exciting overall, it is a fun way to get a look at your gaming achievements across the year as well as what Sony refers to as “monumental stats achieved collectively by the global PlayStation community in 2022, including the number of Thunderjaws felled in Horizon Forbidden West, total miles driven in Gran Turismo 7, and the total number of axes thrown in God of War Ragnarök.”

From today through January 13, 2023, PS4 and PS5 console users can access and share their 2022 Wrap-Up highlights. That includes everything from number of earned trophies and number of games played to total hours played across PS4 and PS5 games, “and number of PlayStation Plus monthly games downloaded if they are a PlayStation Plus member.”

One fun perk here is that if you “click through all of the 2022 Wrap-Up sections you can also receive a voucher code to redeem one of six Astro Bot avatars that reflects their PlayStation gaming achievements this year.” It’s not particularly exciting, but it is a nice little gift for fans of the game:

Each avatar voucher code can be redeemed by other players within their region, meaning users can share the code with friends and keep an eye out for the different avatar codes that are available to redeem.

Click through the 2022 Wrap-Up page here.

And then dive into the PlayStation End of Year sale, all of today’s best game deals, and details on the PlayStation Stars program if you haven’t just yet.

