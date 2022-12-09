Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards

The official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released during The Game Awards last night and we’re now taking a closer look at what’s to come. We previously reported on some leaked details for this upcoming release, including its March 16, 2023 launch date which is confirmed in this trailer. Continuing the well-beloved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this new game will further the story with Cal as he is one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

With the release of the reveal trailer comes the general story and what to expect from the game as we continue our journey with Cal. We will discover new planets while revisiting some familiar frontiers, all of which will have unique challenges and enemies to help Cal master his skills, equipment, and abilities. It is even said that those who “adventure beyond the horizon will be rewarded handsomely.” The combat system created for Fallen Order returns with Survivor with some new abilities and fighting styles, which makes sense as Cal becomes more experienced. Once you find your distinct fighting style, you will be able to defeat both new and old enemies alike.

The official reveal trailer here is also confirming the previously leaked launch date of March 13, 2023, with pre-orders open now.

Limited Run Collector’s Edition Sets

Coinciding with the reveal trailer and pre-order launch, Limited Run Games announced that it would be offering limited quantities of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition sets for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Included within these collector’s sets is a full-size functional Cal Kestis replica lightsaber hilt, a premium magnetic box for holding the hilt, the official SteelBook, a physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X|S or PS5 (PC has a digital code), and a certificate of authenticity. The blade for the included hilt can be purchased separately. There is a limited quantity of these sets with each pre-order going for $299.99, so be sure to jump on these if you’re interested.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Synopsis

No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

9to5Toys’ Take

I personally haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but I have heard great things about it and know how anticipated this sequel is. From everything released so far, it looks to be a worthy successor, and I may need to check it out myself, after playing Fallen Order of course.

