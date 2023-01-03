Smartphone Accessories: Mkeke iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case $13.50, more

Mkeke’s official storefront is offering its iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, this 20% discount marks a return to the Amazon best price that we’ve seen outside of limited on-page coupon promotions. Designed to specifically fit the iPhone 14 Plus, this case features a crystal clear design and “anti-yellow cover” to keep it from looking aged after use. The screen has a 1.92mm lip while the camera is protected by a 3mm raised section that keeps both parts of your phone protected when set down on a table. Plus, the case itself has built-in airbags on all four corners to protect the phone from tumbles or drops.
Crystal Clear and Anti-Yellow Cover: This case is for iPhone 14 Plus and uses high-definition polyurethane and polycarbonate material. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. All materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing Over Time. Raised Camera & Screen Protection: Raised bezels prevent the screen and camera from drops & scratches. The protected design of 3mm lips over the camera and there are 1.92mm bezels over the screen which provide extra comprehensive protection. Military Drop Protection: The thickness of this case acts as a bumper for iPhone 14 Plus and is 3.3mm. The 4 corners of the case have built-in airbags designed to provide solid protection for the iPhone 14 Plus. Slim Design & Comfort Grip: The case for iPhone 14 Plus is made of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials. Its slim and slides in and out of pockets easily while the edges give you a firm grip while calling, texting, gaming, and taking selfies.
