Smartphone Accessories: Mkeke iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case $13.50, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmkeke
20% off From $11.50

Mkeke’s official storefront is offering its iPhone 14 Plus Clear Case for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, this 20% discount marks a return to the Amazon best price that we’ve seen outside of limited on-page coupon promotions. Designed to specifically fit the iPhone 14 Plus, this case features a crystal clear design and “anti-yellow cover” to keep it from looking aged after use. The screen has a 1.92mm lip while the camera is protected by a 3mm raised section that keeps both parts of your phone protected when set down on a table. Plus, the case itself has built-in airbags on all four corners to protect the phone from tumbles or drops.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Crystal Clear and Anti-Yellow Cover: This case is for iPhone 14 Plus and uses high-definition polyurethane and polycarbonate material. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. All materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing Over Time. Raised Camera & Screen Protection: Raised bezels prevent the screen and camera from drops & scratches. The protected design of 3mm lips over the camera and there are 1.92mm bezels over the screen which provide extra comprehensive protection. Military Drop Protection: The thickness of this case acts as a bumper for iPhone 14 Plus and is 3.3mm. The 4 corners of the case have built-in airbags designed to provide solid protection for the iPhone 14 Plus. Slim Design & Comfort Grip: The case for iPhone 14 Plus is made of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials. Its slim and slides in and out of pockets easily while the edges give you a firm grip while calling, texting, gaming, and taking selfies.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
mkeke

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Stay in shape the fun way this year, Nintendo’s R...
January PlayStation Plus freebies go live today: Star W...
Razer’s regularly $160 Barracuda Wireless Gaming...
Best Amazon price yet just hit the WD_BLACK 500GB P40 G...
Hover-1’s new Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter ...
Add a smart BMI scale to your 2023 fitness regimen from...
Kensington Thunderbolt 4 dock with dual 4K60 support an...
Refresh your smart home in 2023 with a 2-pack of 100W P...
Load more...
Show More Comments