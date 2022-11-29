Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins, Ramattra debut, more

After getting a first look at what the future of Overwatch 2 holds at the Grand Finals 2022 earlier in the month, Blizzard is back today to officially reveal the second season of the game. Packed with plenty of new skins, the upcoming battle pass will feature mythology-themed cosmetics, new looks for the holiday season, the debut of the new Tank Ramattra, and more.

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 sequel finally launched earlier this fall, switching up the format that gamers grew accustomed to from the original, thanks to a free-to-play structure. Leaning on a battle pass system to offer rewards and unlockable content to players, the very first season of the game is coming to an end. Today, Blizzard has revealed just what fans can expect from Overwatch Season 2.

Officially launching on December 6, the second round of Overwatch 2 content will be rolled out come next Tuesday. In the updated battle pass, there will be plenty of new content to unlock, both for free and for those who want to upgrade to the paid tier. As for what’s coming from either path, the biggest change for Overwatch Season 2 will be that a new hero is joining the fold.

We briefly covered Ramattra when the new character was first revealed back at the Grand Finals, and now gamers will be able to see what Overwatch’s first Tempo Tank has in store. Being able to switch between two different forms to mix up the gameplay, Omnic looks to really shift the cadence of the upcoming meta. Ramattra will also be debuting alongside a fitting new map called Shambali.

Speaking of maps, there are also going to be some returns of original Overwatch 1 maps. Here’s the full rundown on what to expect from the latest map pool launching next month.

With a new season comes a new map pool. Along with our newest map, Shambali Monastery, players can anticipate the return of a fan-favorite, Rialto, and the most epic place on earth, Blizzard World (some rides may not be available due to weather). We’ll also be visiting Oasis and Nepal at different times of the day and rotating out Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar. As a reminder, all off-rotation maps will continue to be available in custom games.

From there, Overwatch Season 2 will of course be absolutely packed with unlockables. The most exciting of those will be the new Mythic Skin, a recent addition to the world of Overwatch. The customizable skin gives players a bit more of a say in how the character looks, with Junker Queen being honored as the second hero to receive the highest-tier skin. Setting the theme of this battle pass around mythology, the new Zeus skin is a fitting look for the recent addition to Overwatch that launched alongside the game’s debut.

Overwatch Season 2 will also see some other heroes getting in on the Greek-inspired action. So far we have confirmation of the following skins being added.

Medusa Widowmaker

Cyclops Roadhog

Poseidon Ramattra

Minotaur Reinhardt

Hermes Lúcio

With Season 2 also coinciding with the holiday season, Overwatch 2 will be seeing a collection of new festive skins for existing heroes. These are certainly always a fan-favorite, and this time around Bastion, Echo, and Biggitte are put in the spotlight with some festive new looks. We’re sure to see even more reveals ahead of Christmas and into December when the winter holiday event goes live, but for now, it’s a nice look into how Blizzard will be packing the game with some festive charm to end the year.

