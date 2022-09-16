PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Sony is ramping to unleash PSVR2 system, its next-generation virtual reality headset, controller, and software. Sony gave folks their very first look at the new headset back in February followed by all but confirming a slate of 20 fresh new games, and then actually showing some of them off (most recently in this week’s State of Play showcase). But today, during an official podcast, some bad news for folks already invested in the original PlayStation VR platform surfaced. Head below for more details.

PSVR2 will not support first-generation games

Sony has now confirmed that PSVR2 is not compatible with any of the games available on the – as of right now – current-generation system. In a statement during today’s PlayStation Podcast Episode 439, the senior vice president of platform experience at PlayStation, Hideaki Nishino, said PS VR games are not compatible with PSVR2.

The senior VP cited a series of reasons why this was the case, not the least of which was the more advanced feature set employed in the upgraded and enhanced PSVR2. More specifically, Nishino mentioned factors such as eye tracking, resolution issues surrounding PSVR2’s 4K HDR support, and the more high-tech haptic feedback and adaptive triggers found on the new Orb controllers.

While it’s clear Sony has never really been able to handle backwards compatibility on its flagship home consoles like the Xbox team has seemingly mastered at this point, you would at least think it would keep quiet, for better or worse, until figuring out some sort of workaround for playing the older titles on its new system.

While some titles are seemingly going to be ported, you’ll likely have to buy them again, and it appears as though PSVR 1 games will not be accessible via the new headset. That being the case, it also seems like some developers could opt to manually port titles over to PSVR2 at a later date, but that would likely be at their own expense, largely dependent on just how popular PSVR2 becomes, and quite possibly reach back into your pocket, again.

Nonetheless, purists PlayStation gamers with an affinity for VR will still likely be excited to get their hands on the new system, and the recent hands-on impressions have been mostly positive all around.

Sony has already confirmed an early 2023 release date for PSVR2 alongside a host of announced games including, but not limited to, titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge we got a look at earlier this week, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and the PSVR2 version of No Man’s Sky.

