Nintendo’s 2023 New Year Sale now live from $2: TMNT, Mario, Zelda, Captain Toad, and more

Joining the Switch game deals we spotted this morning alongside the ongoing discount on Ring Fit Adventure at $55, the Nintendo New Year Sale is now live. Typically at this time of year Nintendo opens up its digital eShop storefront with loads of notable discounts on Switch games to kick off the new year, and 2023 is no exception. From now through January 16, Nintendo is offering up some solid price drops on first party Mario and Zelda titles as well as some sought-after games like TUNIC and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection, not to mention some from SEGA and Devolver Digital, with prices starting from $2. Head below for a closer look at the 2023 Nintendo New Year Sale.

Nintendo New Year Sale:

All of the best physical Switch game deals are in this morning’s roundup and then dive into the ongoing promotion we are tracking on Switch Online Family Memberships right here.

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection features:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles thirteen classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package. This collection provides a unique opportunity for gamers to experience these immensely popular and very influential games on Nintendo Switch™ and includes a fantastic set of new quality of life features:

