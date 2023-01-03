Stay in shape the fun way this year, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure drops to $55 (Reg. $80)

While we have seen a few notable price drops already this year to help folks meet 2023 fitness goals, one of the more fun ways to do so is with Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure. The Switch game-meets-workout regularly fetches $80 but is now down at $54.99 shipped via GameStop and Best Buy. While we might see a price match at Amazon, it is still fetching a bloated price there at the time of writing. Today’s deal is matching the Mario Day listing we tracked last year and is the lowest we can find. Players will find both traditional and custom workout routines with on-screen guidance as well as a series of mini games and the fitness-focused fantasy world adventure mode playable via the included Ring-Con controller accessory and Leg Strap. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

A more affordable way to get a workout in with your Nintendo console is with Switch Sports. You can land a digital copy for $40 on Amazon to enjoy seven different sporting events including golf, soccer, badminton, tennis, and more. It’s not as workout-specific as Ring Fit Adventure, but it will certainly keep you more active than your average couch Switch game.

Here’s the latest details and footage for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, but we are also tracking a notable deal on Switch Online subscriptions. You can now land one for the whole family with a SanDisk memory card to increase your mobile Switch storage at a discounted rate via Amazon. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure features:

Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, Ring-Con™ and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional mini games, Ring Fit Adventure is a great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.In the Adventure mode, defeat enemies with attacks based on real-world exercises.

