Nintendo’s 1-yr. Switch Online Family plan with 256GB microSD drops to $50 (Reg. up to $88)

Amazon is now offering the 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with a 256GB SanDisk microSD Card for $50 with free delivery. This is a regularly up to $88 value, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this configuration, at least $9 in savings, and the best we can find. This will net you and seven other family members access to online play on Nintendo Switch including the complete Switch Online NES and SNES game library, not to mention 256GB of extra storage. Just keep in mind you can land the Family access for $34 without the card, a Family plan + Expansion Pack with access to the N64 and SEGA library for $50, or an individual membership for $20. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is a notable option for Switch families looking to score some bonus storage – you’re essentially scoring the Nintendo-themed and console-ready microSD card at a discounted rate. But for folks more interested in access to the complete on-demand vintage Switch Online game library (NES, SNES, SEGA, and N64 with GoldenEye 007 on the way), the Switch Online Family with the Expansion Pack might be a better buy.

And speaking of Switch Online, here are some of the latest editions to Nintendo’s game library:

Nintendo Switch Online Family bundle features:

Online Play – Battle it out or cooperate with players online in compatible games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Invite friends to your in-game island or visit theirs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!