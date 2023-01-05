Arcade1Up brings a piece of Vegas home from CES 2023 with new Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe

A new casino arcade machine is ready to go all-in. Arcade1Up is bringing a little piece of Vegas home from CES 2023 this year with the announcement of its new Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe. Taking on the form of the brand’s popular 3/4-scale stand-up arcade machines, the new Wheel of Fortune cabinet brings home a special spin on the classic game show alongside a host of casino experiences in one of the more unique models in the lineup. Head below for a complete breakdown of the new Wheel of Fortune Casino arcade machine.

Arcade1Up Wheel of Fortune Casino arcade machine

After seeing new Marvel vs Capcom 2, NFL Blitz, and Street Fighter II cabinets last year, Arcade1Up is ready to expand its lineup of home arcade machines with the new Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe. Timed perfectly for its official unveil in Las Vegas at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Arcade1Up describes the new machine as “a casino gaming experience for the home featuring four slot game versions of Wheel of Fortune and more.”

The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe lets slot enthusiasts bring a taste of Vegas home! Fans will love the high-quality spins that let players enjoy the thrill of winning games like Blackjack and Mahjong at home, while being able to hone their skills before heading to the casino.

The new Wheel of Fortune Casino arcade machine features a unique setup with a pair of LCD screens (8-inch top screen and 10.1-inch bottom touchscreen display). From there, you’ll find a light-up marquee as well as the required flashing lights and buttons all over the place “that bring the classic casino look and feel to life and make you feel like you are walking the casino floor.” That’s all on top of a dual speaker setup and built-in Wi-Fi with leaderboard access so gamers can post their scores and compete with players everywhere.

It packs in four premium Wheel of Fortune Games alongside 21 other classic casino and puzzle experiences including “skill-based games” like Blackjack, Mahjong, and others.

The Arcade1Up Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe is scheduled to be available in late spring/summer 2023, but pricing is yet to be unveiled – be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for the first price drops.

Then swing by our CES 2023 hub for all of the latest and greatest gear from the show floor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!